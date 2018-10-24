Join the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Health Department and Elks Lodge on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge #2092, will host a medication collection event on Saturday, October 27, 2018 as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Community members may dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted medications and syringes from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on October 27 at the following locations:

Elks Lodge #2092 at 45779 Fire Department Lane in California

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Proper disposal of medications protects our community in many ways. It deters misuse and abuse, prevents accidental poisoning of children and pets, and avoids health problems from accidentally taking the wrong medicine, too much of the same medicine, or a medicine that is too old to work well. Proper disposal of medicines also protects our environment by keeping drugs from entering our water when poured down the drain or flushed down the toilet.

In the past year, St. Mary’s County residents have turned in 1,120 pounds of prescription medications at community events and sites operated by the Sheriff’s Office, keeping these substances off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

The Elks National Drug Awareness Program is committed to eliminating the illegal use of drugs by all members of society and believe that in order to ensure a bright future for the country, it is essential that children be raised in a drug-free environment.

For more information, visit to www.smartaboutmeds.org/disposal or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.

