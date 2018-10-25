Third Annual Veterans Resource Day Coming November 7

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services presents the third annual Veterans Resource Day on Wednesday, November 7, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center. The event takes place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This year’s event includes a question and answer session centered on veterans affairs, informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations and peer counseling. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be on-site offering flu shots, co-pay free. Those attending are asked to bring an insurance card to take advantage of this offer. Tricare will be accepted as an insurance provider.

The question and answer panel will be held from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel members in addition to learning about changes in programs state and nationwide.

Lunch will be provided by Mission Barbeque at noon.

A representative from the DC VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program will host a workshop focused on caregiver resources and programs for individuals caring for veterans from 12:30 – 1 p.m. The Brain Injury Institute of Maryland will hold a workshop about traumatic brain injuries and PTSD from 1 – 2 p.m.

Veterans Resource Day is a free event and open to the public. We encourage veterans, active service men and women, their friends and family members and employers who work with veterans to attend.

For more information, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. *1073, or email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com. Learn more about the event online atwww.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp or on the Department of Aging and Human Services’ Facebook page, use the keyword, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.