Charles County Public Schools Held its Annual Fall Chess Tournament

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) held its annual fall chess tournament on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Thomas Stone High School. A total of 125 students participated in the event, which is open to any student in kindergarten through Grade 12.

The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in eight grade-level divisions and trophies are given to division champions. Students who earn a top finisher award in their respective categories receive a medal, and all participants receive a certificate for their performance.

Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division:

Kindergarten through First Grade

Luke McDonald, kindergarten, Goddard School, champion

Derek Fletcher, kindergarten, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher

Sophia McDonald, kindergarten, Goddard School, top finisher

Neha Mahato, first grade, J.P. Ryon Elementary School, top finisher

Second-Grade Division

Noah Sabol, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, champion

Mackenzie Mears, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, top finisher

Hrishi Soni, Matula, top finisher

Third-Grade Division

Aundre Dudley Jr., William A. Diggs Elementary School, champion

Gregory Fletcher, Matula, top finisher

Elijah Jones, William B. Wade Elementary School, top finisher

Matthew Sayers, Matula, top finisher

James McDonald, T. C. Martin Elementary School, top finisher

Fourth-Grade Division

Destiny Dudley, Diggs, champion

Cordell Cade, Diggs, top finisher

Emily Cooley, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, top finisher

Jesse Hodgson, Matula, top finisher

Sophia Hughes, Wade, top finisher

Fifth-Grade Division

Nathanael Jean-Gilles, Wade, champion

Simon Dean, Diggs, top finisher

Jacob Golder, Matula, top finisher

Isaac Graham, Diggs, top finisher

Jaylah Stephenson, Wade, top finisher

Mason Truesdell, Higdon, top finisher

Sixth-Grade Division

Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen Middle School, champion

Ricardo Daniels, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher

Kaleb Hakin, Somers, top finisher

Chance Rodwell, Matthew Henson Middle School, top finisher

Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, top finisher

Manav Soni, Somers, top finisher

Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Division

Rahul Mahato, Hanson, champion

Suki Aumavae, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, top finisher

Adrian Harada, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, top finisher

Andrew Miller, Somers, top finisher

Benjamin Moore, Somers, top finisher

Ninth through Twelfth-Grade Division

Sahil Patel, sophomore, North Point High School, champion Christopher Snyder, sophomore, St. Charles High School, top finisher Jacob Stern, sophomore, North Point, top finisher James Tabourne, senior, North Point, top finisher

