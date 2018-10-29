Charles County Public Schools Held its Annual Fall Chess Tournament

October 29, 2018

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) held its annual fall chess tournament on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Thomas Stone High School. A total of 125 students participated in the event, which is open to any student in kindergarten through Grade 12.

The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in eight grade-level divisions and trophies are given to division champions. Students who earn a top finisher award in their respective categories receive a medal, and all participants receive a certificate for their performance.

Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division:

Kindergarten through First Grade

  • Luke McDonald, kindergarten, Goddard School, champion
  • Derek Fletcher, kindergarten, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher
  • Sophia McDonald, kindergarten, Goddard School, top finisher
  • Neha Mahato, first grade, J.P. Ryon Elementary School, top finisher

Second-Grade Division

  • Noah Sabol, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, champion
  • Mackenzie Mears, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, top finisher
  • Hrishi Soni, Matula, top finisher

Third-Grade Division

  • Aundre Dudley Jr., William A. Diggs Elementary School, champion
  • Gregory Fletcher, Matula, top finisher
  • Elijah Jones, William B. Wade Elementary School, top finisher
  • Matthew Sayers, Matula, top finisher
  • James McDonald, T. C. Martin Elementary School, top finisher

Fourth-Grade Division

  • Destiny Dudley, Diggs, champion
  • Cordell Cade, Diggs, top finisher
  • Emily Cooley, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, top finisher
  • Jesse Hodgson, Matula, top finisher
  • Sophia Hughes, Wade, top finisher

Fifth-Grade Division

  • Nathanael Jean-Gilles, Wade, champion
  • Simon Dean, Diggs, top finisher
  • Jacob Golder, Matula, top finisher
  • Isaac Graham, Diggs, top finisher
  • Jaylah Stephenson, Wade, top finisher
  • Mason Truesdell, Higdon, top finisher

Sixth-Grade Division

  • Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen Middle School, champion
  • Ricardo Daniels, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher
  • Kaleb Hakin, Somers, top finisher
  • Chance Rodwell, Matthew Henson Middle School, top finisher
  • Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, top finisher
  • Manav Soni, Somers, top finisher

Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Division

  • Rahul Mahato, Hanson, champion
  • Suki Aumavae, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, top finisher
  • Adrian Harada, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, top finisher
  • Andrew Miller, Somers, top finisher
  • Benjamin Moore, Somers, top finisher

Ninth through Twelfth-Grade Division

    • Sahil Patel, sophomore, North Point High School, champion
    • Christopher Snyder, sophomore, St. Charles High School, top finisher
    • Jacob Stern, sophomore, North Point, top finisher
    • James Tabourne, senior, North Point, top finisher

