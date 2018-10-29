Charles County Public Schools Held its Annual Fall Chess Tournament

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) held its annual fall chess tournament on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Thomas Stone High School. A total of 125 students participated in the event, which is open to any student in kindergarten through Grade 12.
The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in eight grade-level divisions and trophies are given to division champions. Students who earn a top finisher award in their respective categories receive a medal, and all participants receive a certificate for their performance.
Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division:
Kindergarten through First Grade
- Luke McDonald, kindergarten, Goddard School, champion
- Derek Fletcher, kindergarten, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher
- Sophia McDonald, kindergarten, Goddard School, top finisher
- Neha Mahato, first grade, J.P. Ryon Elementary School, top finisher
Second-Grade Division
- Noah Sabol, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, champion
- Mackenzie Mears, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, top finisher
- Hrishi Soni, Matula, top finisher
Third-Grade Division
- Aundre Dudley Jr., William A. Diggs Elementary School, champion
- Gregory Fletcher, Matula, top finisher
- Elijah Jones, William B. Wade Elementary School, top finisher
- Matthew Sayers, Matula, top finisher
- James McDonald, T. C. Martin Elementary School, top finisher
Fourth-Grade Division
- Destiny Dudley, Diggs, champion
- Cordell Cade, Diggs, top finisher
- Emily Cooley, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, top finisher
- Jesse Hodgson, Matula, top finisher
- Sophia Hughes, Wade, top finisher
Fifth-Grade Division
- Nathanael Jean-Gilles, Wade, champion
- Simon Dean, Diggs, top finisher
- Jacob Golder, Matula, top finisher
- Isaac Graham, Diggs, top finisher
- Jaylah Stephenson, Wade, top finisher
- Mason Truesdell, Higdon, top finisher
Sixth-Grade Division
- Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen Middle School, champion
- Ricardo Daniels, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher
- Kaleb Hakin, Somers, top finisher
- Chance Rodwell, Matthew Henson Middle School, top finisher
- Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, top finisher
- Manav Soni, Somers, top finisher
Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Division
- Rahul Mahato, Hanson, champion
- Suki Aumavae, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, top finisher
- Adrian Harada, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, top finisher
- Andrew Miller, Somers, top finisher
- Benjamin Moore, Somers, top finisher
Ninth through Twelfth-Grade Division
-
- Sahil Patel, sophomore, North Point High School, champion
- Christopher Snyder, sophomore, St. Charles High School, top finisher
- Jacob Stern, sophomore, North Point, top finisher
- James Tabourne, senior, North Point, top finisher