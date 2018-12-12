CalvertHealth Foundation raises more than $30,000 for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care

The 9th Annual CalvertHealth Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk was a huge success thanks to the 700 runners/walkers/survivors and extraordinary support from the community and corporate sponsors that helped raise more than $41,500 toward the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.

Foundation board trustee Ramona Crowley Goldberg said, ”The 5k participants lit up Solomons! I felt so touched by the hundreds who formed a very visible bond of camaraderie to support our Center for Breast Care. I know the event is a special time to pay tribute to my late husband, Dr. Sheldon Goldberg. But even further, it’s a time to remember breast cancer survivors, patients, and those who have lost their battle. Our community’s continuing support is amazing, and I am so very thankful to all who participated in this year’s 5k.”

Dr. Sheldon E. Goldberg helped bring comprehensive breast care to Calvert County more than nine years ago. Today, the breast center remains true to

its vision and CalvertHealth is proud to be the first in Southern Maryland to provide a center with coordinated care.

The annual 5K Run/Walk is one of the most successful fundraisers for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. The breast center offerscommunity members the best equipment, physicians, nurse navigators, screening and treatment options close to home. Proceeds from the 5k helpCalvertHealth to continue to grow this local resource for our community members suffering from breast cancer.

This year’s sponsors and supporters were A & W Insurance; American Radiology Services; Costco Wholesale; Davis, Upton & Palumbo; Empire

Graphics; Exelon Generation; Glascock Family; Maryland Trust Title & Escrow; McKay’s Fine Foods; National Ink & Stitch; Ramona Crowley

Goldberg; RE/MAX One; Sneade’s Ace Home Center; Southern Maryland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; and World Gym.

According to President and CEO Dean Teague, “This year’s event was widely supported by the community. We want to thank the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department and our Sheriff’s Office. The dedication and support that our community offers to help us make a difference in every life we touch is extraordinary. This event would not have been possible without everyone’s support and involvement.”

In support of the event, several local schools and organizations donated their time including Our Lady Star of the Sea, the Boy Scouts, and the American Girls Heritage Society. A quilt was generously donated to the cause by the Willow Point Quilters of Calvert Quilt Shop which added to the proceeds. In addition, Northern High School POMS performed for the crowd before the start of the race. The Patuxent High School Panthers cheerleaders cheered on participants during the event and both teams worked together to hand out medals to everyone crossing the finish line. The warm-up was generously led by the World Gym team.