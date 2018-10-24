18-Year-Old High School Student from Glen Burnie Arrested After Bringing Loaded Handgun to School

October 24, 2018
Maleek Benjamin, 18, of Glen Burnie

On October 23, 2018 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a social media video which showed an unidentified male with a handgun.

The video appeared to be taken in a school.

Through the investigation the suspect was identified as Maleek Benjamin, 18, of Glen Burnie. Benjamin is a student at Old Mill High School.

The School Resource Officer was immediately notified and located the student with assistance of school officials.  Police recovered a loaded revolver handgun in Benjamin’s coat pocket.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Benjamin is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm under 21
  • Dangerous Weapon on School Property
  • Handgun on Person
  • Loaded Handgun on Person




