Lusby Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s Department Store in Lexington Park

On Monday, October 15, 2018 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper J. Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Kohl’s Department Store, in Lexington Village Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported theft.

Upon arrival, Tpr Powis made contact with the Loss Prevention Officer who was waiting with the suspect, identified as Lindy Rae Slack, 35 of Lusby.

Slack was in possession of approximately $282.00 of merchandise that she attempted to shoplift.

Slack was issued a notice not to trespass and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft Less than $1500.

