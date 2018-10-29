St. Mary’s College Presents a Spooky Halloween Eve Concert

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Music Department will present The Clazzical Project in a Halloween Eve concert featuring spooky classical themes and jazz renditions on Tuesday, October 30 at 7 p.m. in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall. Highlighting music by Saint-Saens, Mozart, and others, the concert is free of charge and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.

The concert will include a number of St. Mary’s College faculty members performing as guest soloists, including vocalists Jennifer Cooper and Larry Vote, and on piano, Brian Ganz and Beverly Babcock. The Clazzical Project is a unique trio specializing in jazz interpretations of iconic and classical music, along with humorous anecdotes about each piece designed to educate and entertain. The trio features faculty members Don Stapleson, flute; Peter Fields, guitar; and Fred Lieder, cello.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College, designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992, is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.