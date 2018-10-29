Admission Criteria for North Point CTE Programs Changed for Coming School Year

Students interested in applying for one of 17 career and technology education (CTE) programs at North Point High School will complete a shorter application process this year. In prior years, eighth graders were required to participate in a face-to-face interview with CTE staff and submit letters of recommendation by teachers. These steps have been eliminated from the application process for the coming school year.

The changes to the application process will help to standardize admissions and provide a better level of program access and equity among students. Earlier this year, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Division of Career and College Readiness updated CTE guidelines for local school systems to implement in program application processes. The state guidelines require Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to provide students with equal opportunity for selection into a CTE program. The removal of the interview and recommendation portion eliminate any possible bias or preference for student acceptance.

Starting with the application process for the 2019-20 school year, which begins December 3 and ends December 21, admission decisions will be based on the following criteria:

Student interest expressed on survey (40 percent)

Academic performance as it relates to program of choice (28 percent)

Application questions (25 percent)

Attendance during middle school (7 percent)

Students who apply to North Point CTE programs will complete the interest survey at school in January. Teachers will receive a list of students who have applied and arrange for them to complete the survey. The application provides space for students to select two CTE program choices. Questions for students to complete as part of the application include topics about career aspirations, how to manage academic challenges, how the applicant feels their CTE program of choice will support their career goals and characteristics their peers and/or teachers would use to describe them.

Minimum qualifications for students include: both the student and parent must be a resident of Charles County, and be enrolled as an eighth grader for the 2018-19 school year in a Charles County Public middle school or private school. Students who attend private schools will be contacted by North Point CTE staff to complete the student interest survey in January.

Once the application process is closed, a committee will meet to determine a qualifying score for each program. All students who meet the qualifying score will be considered a candidate for their first CTE program choice. If they are randomly selected for their first choice, they will not be placed in the lottery for their second choice. If they are not randomly selected for their second choice, they will be waitlisted in random order for both programs. Waitlisted students will be randomly ranked and offered a seat if it becomes available.

The application process is available online only. Interested students should review the Guide to Career Majors for North Point CTE programs posted on the school website at https://www.ccboe.com/schools/northpoint/index.php/cte-programs.

North Point is hosting an open house at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14 for students and parents interested in learning more about the CTE programs and application process.

The online application will be live on the North Point website, https://www.ccboe.com/schools/northpoint/index.php/cte-programs, on December 3 at 8 a.m. The application window closes at 3 p.m. December 21.