With Kanopy, Calvert Library Customers Will Have Access to more than 30,000 Films, For Free

The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free at Calvert Library. Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly by visiting http://calvert.kanopy.com. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.

With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides Calvert Library customers with access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on race, and current affairs.

Calvert Library Director Carrie Plymire said, “One goal of our current strategic plan is to enlarge our ‘virtual branch’ and Kanopy does this by providing thought-provoking media our customers can view from their personal devices, here in the library or wherever they can access the internet. Kanopy also gives the library public performance rights so we can show these films for discussion and engagement at the library. We’re excited about this addition to our virtual collection.”

The Kanopy collection includes indie hits like Hunt For the Wilderpeople and 2 Days in Paris, classic masterpieces like Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Seven Samurai , and award-winning documentaries like the 2017 Oscar®-nominated I Am Not Your Negro and Sundance Film Festival winner Mother of George .

Kanopy was founded in 2008 by CEO Olivia Humphrey as an educational tool for colleges and universities. More than 5 million Kanopy users stream the most acclaimed movies and documentaries from award-winning filmmakers, and experience the best in independent, classic film, and world cinema.

