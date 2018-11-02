St. Mary’s College of Maryland #5 in “The Princeton Review’s Guide to 399 Green Colleges: 2018 Edition”

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is ranked fifth among 399 most environmentally responsible colleges according to The Princeton Review. The education services company known for its test prep and tutoring services, books, and college rankings features St. Mary’s College in the 2018 edition of its free book, The Princeton Review Guide to 399 Green Colleges and its ranking of “Top 50 Green Colleges.”

“We take sustainability seriously at St. Mary’s College,” said Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College. “Not only because our community is increasingly concerned about the environment, but also because it is embedded in our College’s ethos. We strive to help our students become global citizens who understand that what we do as individuals and a community impacts ourselves and the environment as a whole.”

The Princeton Review chose the schools for this ninth annual edition of its “green guide” based on data from the company’s 2017-18 survey of hundreds of four-year colleges concerning the schools’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The Top 50 ranking is also based on surveys of students at the 399 colleges included in the book.

“We strongly recommend St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the other fine colleges in this guide to the many environmentally-minded students who seek to study and live at green colleges,” said The Princeton Review’s Robert Franek, editor-in-chief.

St. Mary’s College has recently received several accolades. St. Mary’s College is ranked #6 among Best Public Liberal Arts Colleges by U.S. News & World Report (2019), #28 Among Top Liberal Arts Colleges by 2018 Washington Monthly College Guide, #1 in Peace Corps Volunteers among small colleges, listed among Best 384 Colleges by the Princeton Review (2019). The College is also included in the 2019 Fiske Guide to Colleges, Money’s 2018-19 Best Colleges, and Forbes Best Value Colleges (2018), recognized as a 2018-19 College of Distinction, and ranked among the Best Colleges of Maryland by Schools.com.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College, designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992, is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.