Joel T. Griggs, Sr. (Bubba) 70, of Lexington Park, formerly from Leuderdale, AL passed away on October 26, 2018. Born on September 25, 1949, he was the loving son of the late Ruth T. Baker and Estil A. Baker. Bubba is survived by his wife Deana L. Griggs of Lexington Park, MD whom he married on February 14, 1996. As well as, his children; Joel. T. Griggs, Jr., Benjamin Griggs, niece Barbara Jean Smith, nephews; Jeffery Smith, Jr. and Joseph Aaron Schafer. Siblings; Gloria Greer and Clyde Griggs.

He graduated from Suitland High School in 1969 and moved from Suitland, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in October, 1970. Bubba worked as a computer Tech for Calvert County Government for 17 years, retiring in June, 2014.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Brian Shepard officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Marvin Buckmaster, Paul Perino, Jeffrey Smith, Jr. and Joey Schafer.