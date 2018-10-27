Revena Jane Starr, 85, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away on October 20, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Revena was born on November 21, 1932 in Steelton, PA to the late Harold Bamberger and Dorothy Stauffer Bamberger.

Revena married Paul Spencer Starr, Sr. on August 4, 1951 in Middletown, PA. They spent 65 wonderful years together before his passing January 22, 2017. They moved from Pennsylvania to St. Mary’s County, Maryland in 1970. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines. Her whole life was devoted to her husband Paul and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Revena is survived by her children, Paul S. Starr, Jr. (Debbie), of St. Inigoes, MD, Terry L. Starr (Hazel), of Great Mills, MD, Harold R. Starr, of Lexington Park, MD, and Deane L. Starr, of Lusby, MD; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Sieg.

Family will receive friends for Revena’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date in PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

