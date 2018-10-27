Brian James Douglas, 48, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away at his home on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Brian was born on March 26, 1970 to Arthur H. Douglas, Jr. and Carolyn Marie Latham-Douglas in Washington, DC.

Brian was a window installer in the building improvement industry. He enjoyed Harley and Street bike riding, NASCAR, speed boats, jet skis, moto cross, fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his grandchildren and his Pitbull Hemi.

Brian lived his life doing exactly what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it, with no apologies and no regrets. He was a daredevil, thrill seeker and was an extremely talented drummer and tattoo artist. He was loving and extremely caring, never meeting a stranger.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his son, Brian James Douglas, II, of Charlotte Hall, MD; his brother, David A. Douglas, of Brandywine, MD; and his two grandchildren, Karlee Jaymes and Kameron David Douglas.

The family will receive friends for Brian’s Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, October 25th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, and Funeral Services on Friday, October 26th at 11 AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.