Martin Henry Ritter, affectionately known as Marty or Coach Ritter, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2018.

Marty, born in St. Louis, Missouri, was the oldest of thirteen siblings. He later served in the United Stated Navy, where he fell in love with aviation and engineering working on board the U.S. Naval Carrier. After coming home from Vietnam, Martin worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft.

Marty earned his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from Parks College. Upon graduation, he moved to Southern Maryland to work at the Patuxent River Naval Base for the Naval Air Test Center, continuing his career in Aerospace Engineering for over 30 years and becoming an expert in aircraft maintainability.

During that time, he volunteered as a youth soccer coach. He had a love of fostering teamwork and sportsmanship in youth players.

Marty also loved animals and always had several pets. For his retirement project, Marty converted a tobacco barn into a horse stable, and spent his days teaching children to take care of horses. Marty helped support his family by rescuing and adopting abused horses. Marty’s kind gentle nature and endless patient helped transform these animals into quiet calm horses that help children learn to ride. Marty enjoyed the time that he got to spend working on the farm and creating a beautiful peaceful setting for the community to enjoy.

Marty is survived by his wife, Carrie Ritter. In addition, he is survived by eleven of his siblings, four children and four grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Marty’s Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Reception at family home to follow.

