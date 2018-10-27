CHARLES R. YOUNG, 75, passed away at home in Golden Beach, Mechanicsville on October 22, 2018 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his devoted wife, Judy Gemmell Young, three sons; Brian Young (Lori) of Swan Point, MD, Brad Tostenson (Kim) of Minnesota and Christopher Young of Golden Beach. He also leaves one sister, Betty Ann Brady, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Jack Young and Buddy Young.

Chuck was born and raised in Calvert County. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and car enthusiast. He retired in 1999 after 27 years at PEPCO’s Chalk Point facility, and later worked in the Maintenance Division at Charlotte Hall Veterans’ Home until his second retirement in 2016.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, October 26th at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 27th at 10am at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck’s honor to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Children’s Hospital Foundation, 801 Roeder Road # 300, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

