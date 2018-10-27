Kenneth Wayne Myers, 64 of Hughesville, MD passed away at his home in Hughesville, MD on October 24, 2018. Kenneth was born to the late Norman and Helen Myers on January 31, 1954 in Washington, D.C. Kenneth worked as a Master HVAC until his illness. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by his brother James Myers. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Myers of Hughesville, MD; daughters, Maria Sevilla of Washington, DC, Laurie Sevilla of Hughesville, MD; brother, Norman Myers (Barbara) of Great Mills, MD; sisters, Brenda Lynch of Hughesville, MD, Vivian Robinson (Michael) of Owings, MD and one grandchild, Damion Sevilla.

Family will receive friends for Kenneth’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, October 29th from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be at 7pm. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.