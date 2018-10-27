Antonio Joseph “Tony” Malaspina, Sr., 71 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 21, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born June 10, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Norma Pauline and Leon Antonio Malaspina.

Tony is survived by his children; Dawn Stroud of Mechanicsville, MD, Marisa (John) Surdick of Odenton, MD and Antonio “Tony” (Melisa) Malaspina, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, siblings; Veronica (Butch) Malaspina and Maria (Rick) Gentry both of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren; Ryan Baird, John, Jenna and Jacob Surdick and Taylor, Kayla an Adriana Malaspina, great-granddaughter Ryleigh Baird, niece Maria (Sean) Fallon, nephew Rick (Amber) Gentry, Jr. Tony was preceded in death by his niece Amanda Gentry.

Tony graduated from Suitland High School, he served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Capitol Police. He worked for St. Mary’s County Animal Control as an Animal Control Supervisor for over 20 years. Tony was the owner of the Gun Locker in Mechanicsville, MD, he enjoyed hunting, football, playing poker and spending time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM in the Encounter Christian Center, 30080 Henry Lane, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Memorial Service held at 7:00PM with Pastor Dennis Gillikin officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animal Control of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806

Interment will be private.

Arrangements by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD