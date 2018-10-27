Rose Marie Graves, 70, of LaPlata, MD (formerly of Alexandria, VA) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

She was born February 28, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph A. Graves and Frances Wathen Graves.

Rose was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. She was employed as a Program Assistant with the Department of Defense until her retirement. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the movies, and listening to Adele’s music. She loved chocolate and everything purple.

Rose is survived by her sister, Mary Frances Abell of Leonardtown, MD; her special niece who was like a daughter to her, Lorie Joy (Paul) of Chaptico, MD and her children, who loved her like a grandmother, Kellen, Kenny, Keith, Owen, Lilly and Maddie; many nieces and nephews: Joe Graves (Cynthia), Frankie Wood (Tracey), Diana Gunther (Tim), Michelle Wathen (Eddie), Patty Buckler (Chris), Tommy Farrell (Aleta), Glenn Wood, Kevin Farrell (Shelby), Bernie Graves, Bill Graves (Nancy), and Tammy Daye; and her sister-in-laws, Nancy Graves and Alfretta Graves. She is also survived by her special friends, Anne, Sylvia, Cindy, Ruth, Maurice, Elena, Doris, Debbie, Bill and Susan; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Lilly Latham, Wilhelmina Wood, Joe Graves and Jimmy Graves; her nephew, James “Bubba” Graves; and niece, Judy Latham.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Graves, Bill Graves, Bernie Graves, Tommy Farrell, Glenn Wood and Bill Parris.

