On Thursday, October 18, 2018, Peggy earned her wings at the age of 76. Peggy will forever be remembered by her daughter, Katrina Johnson; and brother, Earl Dodson. She will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 3, 11 a.m. at the Ark of Safety Christian Church, 9402 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.

Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.