Ida Elizabeth Plater departed this earthly life on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Ida was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, George Plater; son, David Holt; two sisters: Mary Medley, Laura Butler; brother, Albert Holt; daughter-in-law, Gloria (Ann) Holt; two nephews: Joseph (Junior) Holt, Joseph (Cornell) Butler; niece, Barbara Holly; grandson, Dennis Holt; and great granddaughter, Corie Bond.

Ida is survived by her two daughters: Geraldine Curtis, Crystal Butler (Darold); eight grandchildren: Pamela Curtis, Wendy Thomas (James), Michelle Curtis, Ann (Wrinkle) Holt (Greg), Natash Holt, David Holt Jr. (Michelle), Joseph (Shawn) Stevens, Neisha Holt; 17 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, October 30 for visitation at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Garden, Leonardtown, MD.

Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.