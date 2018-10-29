Three Injured in Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

On Friday, October 26, 2018, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Fairgrounds Road, and Clay Hill Road in Leonardtown for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one person unresponsive.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford pickup truck off the roadway and into a tree with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated the patient and requested a helicopter, but they were down due to weather.

All three occupants of the vehicle were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center, two patients had non-life threatening injuries, the third had serious life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.

