Fatal Crash in Edgewater Leaves 28-Year-Old St. Leonard Woman in Critical Condition

On Friday, October 26, 2018 at approximately 6:25 a.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Solomons Island Road near Virginia Avenue in Edgewater.

A Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road when the driver, Heather Waibel, 44, of Annapolis, lost control and crossed in front of a northbound Toyota Sienna.

The Sienna struck the Eclipse broadside before sideswiping a Lincoln Navigator also traveling northbound.

Waibel, the driver of the Mitsubishi Eclipse was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel and her body was taken to the Medical Examiner Office in Baltimore for autopsy.

The driver of the Sienna, Jessica Ann Lewis, 28, of Saint Leonard, was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical condition.

The diver of the Navigator, Mitasia Da Quiera Lanman, 20, of Grasonville, was not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash is the Mitsubishi Eclipse failing to remain right of center.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and their findings will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

