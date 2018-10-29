Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed one person early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County.

On October 28, 2018, shortly before 4:00 a.m., troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 in the area of Maryland Route 410 on a report of two crashes. The first occurred when the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle and struck the jersey wall.

According to a preliminary investigation, a female good Samaritan stopped to assist the first victim. Moments after the female exited her vehicle, she was struck by a male driving an Infiniti G37. The female was declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 37-year-old male from Springdale, Md., was arrested and transported to the College Park Barrack for processing on suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending following the completion of the investigation in this case. He is not being identified at this time due to pending criminal charges that could result from the investigation.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation SHA personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours.

The investigation continues.

