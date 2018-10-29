Donald Gregory Sinsel, 51, of Port Tobacco, MD passed away on October 20, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Greg was born on June 16, 1967 in Fairfax, VA to Bonnie Sinsel and the late Donald Sinsel. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Christine Sinsel; daughter, Jordyn Sinsel; brother, Steven Sinsel (Julia); brother-in-law, Karl Graham (Kelly); sister, Kimberly Hudson (Mark); nephews, Caleb and Zach Sinsel and Brent and Garrett Dove; niece, Julia Graham; father-in-law, Wallace Graham; and grandmother, Beatrice Tacker.

Greg was a graduate of the University of MD University College. He worked as a contract administrator for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Greg played softball with Charles Co. Parks & Recreation and was a former member of the FOP. He was an avid sports enthusiast and fan of the Washington Redskins, Capitals and Nationals. Greg enjoyed playing golf and loved his dog, Emma.

Family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at LaPlata United Methodist Church (3 Port Tobacco Rd., LaPlata, MD) on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 10:00AM; Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery-Glymont (Strauss Ave., Indian Head, MD).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jordyn Sinsel Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 567 LaPlata, MD 20646.

Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.