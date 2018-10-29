Leonard L. Lanham, 90, son of the late Frank M. and Mary E. Lanham, died October 27, 2018 at home. He was born April 18, 1928 in Washington, DC.

He attended McKinley High School before joining the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Bermuda and Rhode Island. He received an Honorable discharge in March 1953. He joined and served the Providence, Rhode Island police department for eight years. He served the City of Plantation, Florida for 25 years as a patrolman, detective, and sergeant. He completed his career in law enforcement as a correctional officer for Charles County, Maryland from 1982-1990.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings, Alice, Jean, Catherine, Richard, Franklin, and Robert.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred F. Lanham; his daughters, Ellen M. Estevez and her husband Danny and Dolores L. Fluharty and her husband Donald; his sister, Ruth Herr of Silver Spring, Maryland; his grandchildren, Mary Ellen E. Pfeiffer, Joseph D. Estevez, Catherine F. Estevez, Matthew L. Fluharty, and Valerie L. Fluharty; and his great grandchildren, Christopher D. Estevez, William J. Estevez, Lukas F Pfeiffer, Nicholas G. Pfeiffer, and Jacob L. Pfeiffer.

Friends received on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675 with Interment in the church cemetery.

Memorials in Leonard’s name are asked to the Charles County Sheriff’s K-9 Corps.