Jacqueline Eileen “Jackie” Palmer, 67

Jacqueline Eileen “Jackie” Palmer, age 67, of Promfret, MD died on October 26, 2018 in La Plata, MD.

Jackie worked as a Program Analyst Supervisor at the Justice Department for 33 years and was a member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, MD. She was very active with community bowling and county softball leagues. Jackie loved spending time with her friends, family, and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard J. and Patricia A. Flaherty; husband, Daryl Palmer; and brother, Patrick J. Flaherty.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Brian L. Iaquinta and Daryl M. Palmer, Jr. (Lori); daughter, Angela Iaquinta (beloved companion, Stanley Kruszewski); brother, William T. Flaherty; sisters, Susan M. Flaherty, Lorraine A. Kayes (William), Mary E. Stewart, and Marie T. Kimball (companion, James); and grandchildren, Ryan, Kylee, and Stanley.

A visitation for Jackie will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 5-8PM with a prayer service at 7PM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, MD. Interment will follow at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions in Jackie’s name may be made to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603).