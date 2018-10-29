Alvin Nelson Bradbury, 72, of Waldorf died October 18, 2018, at the Washington DC VA Medical Center.

He was born on September 15, 1946, in Washington, DC to the late David and Annie Dean Bradbury. He was predeceased by his brothers, Furman and Reginald Bradbury and his sister, Shirley Peed.

He is survived by son Steven Bradbury and his wife, Julie; grandchildren Luke, Kara and Jenna; son Kevin Bradbury and his wife, Heather; grandchildren Mitchell, Nolan and Tanner; daughter Catherine Soni and her husband, Sean; grandchild James; brother C. Edsel Bradbury and his wife, Norma.

He served his country in the Army from 1967-1970. During that time, he was deployed to Vietnam where he was wounded thus he was awarded the Purple Heart and because of his heroism was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

The thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his family especially his seven grandchildren. He was so proud of them and loved attending their various sports activities and performances.

Visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata, MD on November 1st, 2018 at 11:00 am. Service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, MD Chapter PFC J DEMARR Mem #36, P.O. Box 147, White Plains, MD 20695.