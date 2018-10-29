Annette Trower, 78

Annette Trower, age 78 of Waldorf, Maryland (formerly of New Jersey), died October 23, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Annette was a licensed practical nurse for many years and then a homemaker. She was also a member of the Church of God Pentecostal 2 Church. She enjoyed being with her family and worshiping the Lord.

She was the daughter of Y. C. Hall and Sadie Lee Mooney Hall. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, Eugene Trower, Sr.; her brother, James Hall, Sr.; and her granddaughter, Victoria Mayo.

She is survived by her sons, Eugene Trower Jr. and Michael Trower; and her daughters, Yolanda Jones, Denise Mayo (Lonzell), and Latanya Johnson. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Friends received on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Wesleyan Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Annette’s name are asked to Children’s National Medical Center Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC), 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20010.