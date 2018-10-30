New Lexington Park Police Substation Approved





The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, awarded a construction contract for a new Sheriff’s Office District Office in Lexington Park.

The $3-million contract was awarded to Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf, the lowest of six bidders.

Construction is expected to start in December and should take 11 months – being completed in November 2019.

The old Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad building at 21633 Great Mills Road will be converted into the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Office. The 6,060 square-foot building will hold processing, meeting and conference room space, three holding cells, two interview rooms, a roll call and training room, break room, evidence bay and storage.

The Lexington Park Community Policing Unit and Patrol Division will use the facility for a permanent base of operations to serve the Lexington Park community. The Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice and Parole and Probation and the State’s Attorney’s Office may also use the facility for meetings with Lexington Park-based clients.

“I am very pleased that the St. Mary’s County Commissioners have awarded the construction contract for a new Sheriff’s Office District Office for Lexington Park,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “And like members of the Lexington Park community, the staff of the Sheriff’s Office are eagerly awaiting its construction and completion to better serve the area in a permanent facility.”

The Lexington Park District Office is “one part of the puzzle coming together for public safety,” Major Michael Merican told the commissioners on Tuesday. “This is a huge deal. It puts us right in the middle of Lexington Park. It’s good for the community. It’s good for the Sheriff’s Office. It’s a big step forward and we thank you.”

“This has been a long time coming,” Commissioner Todd Morgan said. “It has been moving forward. It’s awarded. It’s done.”

