Oxon Hill Man Arrested for Violating Protective Order, Assault and Reckless Endangerment in Mechanicsville

On October 27, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault involving a knife in the 39800 block of Graves Road, in Mechanicsville.

Alvarez Simeon Johnson Sr., 46 of Oxon Hill, arrived at the victims’ residence, in violation of a current protective order. Johnson then engaged in a verbal altercation with the victims in the front yard of the residence.

Johnson produced a knife he was carrying on his person, and threatened to kill the victims. Johnson grabbed one victim, and began striking the victim with his hands, causing injury. The victims were able to get into a vehicle, and Johnson then attempted to gain entry to the vehicle and assault the second victim. Johnson made slashing motions with the knife he was carrying while trying to force entry to the vehicle. The victims were able to flee the residence in the vehicle; Johnson then began following the victims in his vehicle.

Johnson was located operating his vehicle in the 28700 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, and subsequently arrested by Corporal Beishline.

Johnson was charged with the following:

Assault First Degree (2 Counts)

Assault Second Degree (2 Counts)

Reckless Endangerment (2 Counts)

Violate Exparte/Protective Order (2 Counts)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corporal Alvin Beishline at (301) 475-4200 extension *8019 or by email at Alvin.Beishline@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

