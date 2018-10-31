Margaret “Peggy” Miller Clifton, 96

Margaret “Peggy” Miller Clifton, 96 of Clinton, MD passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Clifton, Sr.; Dear Mother of Richard Clifton Jr. of Clinton, MD, Catherine Hollar of Woodstock, VA and Rebecca (Richard) Pullman of Owings, MD; loving grandmother of Sean Pullman, Austin Pullman, Jeremy Zinn, Lauren Zinn Slater and Rick Clifton. Also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Miller and a host of nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, Metropolitan Washington Arthritis Foundation, 451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 708, Rockville, MD 20850.

