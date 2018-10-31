Margaret “Peggy” Miller Clifton, 96 of Clinton, MD passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Clifton, Sr.; Dear Mother of Richard Clifton Jr. of Clinton, MD, Catherine Hollar of Woodstock, VA and Rebecca (Richard) Pullman of Owings, MD; loving grandmother of Sean Pullman, Austin Pullman, Jeremy Zinn, Lauren Zinn Slater and Rick Clifton. Also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Miller and a host of nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, Metropolitan Washington Arthritis Foundation, 451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 708, Rockville, MD 20850.