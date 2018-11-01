Firefighters and Police Respond to Fire at California Post Office

On Tuesday, October 30, 2018, police firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the United States Post Office on MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find nothing evident from the outside, and after investigating firefighters found a small fire in a plastic trash container, with no extensions to the building.

Firefighters requested police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal due the suspicious nature of the incident.

The estimated loss of content was valued at $50, smoke alarms were present in the building.

The fire marshal determined the origin was a trash container with the preliminary cause still under investigation.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

