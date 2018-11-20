UPDATE: Police Release Photo of Halloween Armed Robbery Suspect in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/20/2018: On October 31, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m. an individual wearing a “Jason” Halloween mask entered the Stop N Shop, located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, armed with a knife.
The individual took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the business.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown Timberland boots.
The case is under investigation by the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with any further information about this case is asked to call Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or email Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Bout time to invest in some nice security cameras, fellas.
You should know where you are.
LP City is a dump. White trash and spooks in hoodies.
Sad and a shame. Ghetto town.
LP CITY!!!!!
Go figure….only the hood (Lexington Park — Great Mills Road)
Hoodlums
On great Mills road…on Halloween..they weren’t ready!!
I am amazed at the level of ignorance shown written in the comment section each and every time something criminally goes down in St. Mary’s County. If you’re going to comment, make an intelligent one to maybe give our Deputies some credit. Are you out there? I often wonder what some of you that have nothing better to do then slam the Deputies that put their lives on the line do for a living.
Yes, it was Halloween and you’re saying they weren’t ready??? There was action in every part of the County, not just Lexington Park. So please, think about what you are saying before you put it out there for all to see. The same Deputies that you are speaking of have families and the majority of the time do not get to spend any Holiday with them. They are out there fighting the epidemic of drugs and armed robberies we are having which go hand in hand. They rob to supply their drug habit. As we see every day in the news how many Officers are shot trying to take down people that have no regard for life but yet you slam them. Have you lost a family member due to a senseless act such as a robbery for drugs? The robbery that took place last night in Lexington Park is just one of many. The Deputies go in without knowing what they may be walking in too. Could you do that on a daily basis?
So again, please think about what you write and maybe give our Sheriff’s Dept. a thank you for doing what they do instead of running your mouth without any knowledge to back it up.
Somebody got triggered!
Leave an address and we can send you a box of tissues.
Page,
Take offense much? Pretty sure ‘Anonymous’ was referring to the store…not Law Enforcement. Lighten up…relax.
Alot of these deputies are corrupt as hell, especially the St Marys vice/narcotics unit, they’re so corrupt it’s not even funny. Don’t think for a second their all perfect public servants. People don’t have a freaking clue, they’d be shocked.
Black Racist?
Jason Vorhees in st.marys county?
Lol he probably went in there and said trick or treat!
In a shocking turn of events, a thug entered a store in a s**t hole town, and committed a robbery.
Note for the racists, I realize the thug was white, dont project your closet racism onto me and assume I’m using the word thug to represent a black guy.
Why get a job when it’s so much easier to get a gun
Finally an intelligent comment from Shawn. It is easier for a criminal to get a gun then a law-abiding citizen. This is why the store employee was defenseless and unprotected.
Everybody can get a gun. hey are sold everywhere.
No security footage? This isn’t the first time they have hit, and one wonders why more steps weren’t taken to assure both their and their customers safety? And “some type of gun” listed in the report? I would like to think that if I had a gun stuck in my face I would not be so vague.
That’s not Lexington Park, that’s actually Great Mills. Tell me I’m not the only one who knew this.
Nope, I know this, just didn’t feel up to sparing with the transplants. They know it all, you know. This is Great Mills.
Ha Ha…….In denial huh?
Sorry but you’re in LP City.
Now whine about that to the “transplants”.
That is indeed Lexington Park. I’m a mail carrier, and that is Lexington Park.
Chuck Dansford
Trick or Treat Lexington Park Style.