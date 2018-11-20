UPDATE: Police Release Photo of Halloween Armed Robbery Suspect in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/20/2018: On October 31, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m. an individual wearing a “Jason” Halloween mask entered the Stop N Shop, located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, armed with a knife.

The individual took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the business.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown Timberland boots.

The case is under investigation by the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with any further information about this case is asked to call Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or email Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

UPDATE – Official Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On Oct. 31, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a robbery at the Stop-N-Shop liquor store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. It was reported that a white male wearing a Halloween mask entered the establishment, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the cashier. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect then fled the area on foot.

11/1/2018: On October 31, 2018, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Stop-N-Shop Liquor Store, located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of an armed robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a white male had entered the store and stolen an unknown amount of cash and fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist in tracking a suspect, however it ended in negative results.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, with a white “Jason” Halloween mask, and was armed with “some type of gun”.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.



