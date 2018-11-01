Upper Marlboro Woman Arrested for Setting Fire to Mothers Home

A 25-year-old female has been arrested and charged with Arson and other related crimes for setting her mother’s home on fire.

Prince George’s County Firefighters responded to a fire just before 1:00 am, Monday, October 29, 2018 at a mobile home park in Upper Marlboro. Public Safety Communications (PSC) had initially received a 911 call for a female damaging her mother’s property and a subsequent 911 call reported a fire at the same location. Both the County Police and Fire/EMS Department responded to 9115 Marlboro Pike, trailer home lot #62, in Upper Marlboro and arrived to find fire showing from the mobile home.

The fire was extinguished without incident. Fire loss was estimated at $80,000 to the structure and contents.

Personnel from the Fire/EMS Department Office of the Fire Marshal were alerted to the call and Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary in nature.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the home occupant’s adult daughter set the mobile home on fire. Amanda Hooker, 25-year-old female of Upper Marlboro was arrested and transported to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.

Amanda Hooker has been charged with the following crimes:

Arson- First Degree

Arson- 2nd Degree

Malicious Burning 1st Degree

Malicious Burning 2nd Degree