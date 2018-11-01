Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville Sends Teenager to Trauma Center

On November 1, 2018, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Thompson Corner Road, and Lockes Crossing Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Police were first to arrive on scene and found a single vehicle in the roadway that had struck a utility pole, with the single occupant/operator out of the vehicle.

The driver an 18-year old male, was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.