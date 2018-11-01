Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville Sends Teenager to Trauma Center

November 1, 2018

On November 1, 2018, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Thompson Corner Road, and Lockes Crossing Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Police were first to arrive on scene and found a single vehicle in the roadway that had struck a utility pole, with the single occupant/operator out of the vehicle.

The driver an 18-year old male, was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on November 1, 2018 at 10:19 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.