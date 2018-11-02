Robbery and Assault Reported on Halloween Night in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Police responded to the parking lot of Donut Connection, on North Shangri-La Drive, and Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported strong arm robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find one juvenile with multiple injuries had been assaulted and robbed by who he described as three black males wearing all black. The suspects stole multiple items from the victim, and then fled on foot.

An ambulance transported on male patient to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate, and updates will be provided when they become available.

