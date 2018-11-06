Maryland State Trooper Pulls Victim From Vehicle Seconds Before it Catches Fire in Prince Georges County

A trooper is credited with saving the life of a man by rescuing him just before his vehicle burst into flames Wednesday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Trooper Warren Thompson, who is assigned to the Forestville Barrack, was on patrol when he came across an SUV that had crashed on Maryland Route 214 and Church Road in Bowie. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a 66-year-old man, suffered a medical emergency when he hit a guardrail that subsequently caused the vehicle’s engine to catch fire.

Trooper Thompson was able to remove the victim from the vehicle right before it erupted into flames. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and transported the victim to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, updates will be provided when they become available.