VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest Subway Armed Robber

On Nov. 1, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested and charged a suspect in the robbery of the Subway restaurant in California.

Christian McFarland Phillips, 35, of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Resist/Interfere with Arrest by Sheriff’s Deputies, and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

On Oct. 19, 2018, law enforcement officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Subway restaurant at 22630 Three Notch Road in California for the report of a robbery. Two employees stated that an unknown male came into the establishment and indicated that he was in possession of some sort of a weapon. As the employees could not understand what he was saying, the suspect reached over the counter and took cash from the register and then fled the area.

Various investigative tools were employed and Phillips was developed as a suspect.

Video surveillance was collected from the scene and a surrounding business. Prior to the robbery, a mini van with dark colored rims was seen in the area. Additionally, the defendant was known to have access to a similar mini van that had been seen on the video footage.

During the investigation, Phillips had an unrelated warrant for his arrest, and on Thursday, November 1, 2018, deputies made contact with Phillips in the area of S. Shangri La Drive and FDR Boulevard, in Lexington Park, and informed him of the warrant for his arrest. As Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse attempted to place his hand behind his back, he pulled away and began to run.

After a very brief foot pursuit, Phillips was apprehended, and Detective Teague gave Phillips loud verbal commands to stop resisting and surrender his hands/arms as he continued to try and pull away. Eventually, Deputy First Class V. Pontorno was able to safely handcuff Phillips to make the arrest.

