Joel Thomas “Bubba” Griggs, Sr., 69 of Lexington Park MD passed away on October 26, 2018 in Baltimore MD.

Joel was born September 25, 1949 in Florence Alabama to Tommie Ruth Seegers and Joe Griggs.

He was raised in Bradbury Heights, MD, & graduated from Suitland Sr. High in 1969.

He moved from Forestville, MD to Calvert County & Anne Arundel County before settling in St Mary’s County around 1990. He had a long career in office technologies and after 20 years, retired from Calvert County Government in 2014.

Joel was pre-deceased by his mother Ruth T Baker, and step-father Estil A Baker, nephew John Schafer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Deana L. Griggs, Sons Joel T.(Kristen) Griggs, Jr., Benjamin T. (Jen) Griggs, granddaughter Nova, his sister Gloria J (Larry) Greer, Brother Clyde E (Fay) Griggs, Nieces and nephews, Barbara Jean, Wendy, Jessica, Mikel, Caleb, Corissa, Seth, great-nephews, Jeffrey, Joseph, great niece Kristina, great nephew Ryan.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Brian Shepard officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Marvin Buckmaster, Paul Perino, Jeffrey Smith, Jr. and Joey Schafer.