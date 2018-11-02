George Peter Wigginton, III, “Pete”, 81 of Bushwood, MD went to be with the Lord and loved ones on October 30, 2018. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Betsy Reeves Wigginton. Sons: George (Jamie), Tom and beloved daughter Amy (Jamie). Brother: Bob (Sally). Grandchildren: Thomas, Emily, Chip (Sarah), Hunter, Cameron, Andy and Sarah. Step grandchildren: Kellie, Samantha (Ben), Ryan, and Nicholas. Great granddaughter: Ryleigh and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Pete loved St. Mary’s County culture and her people, her tobacco legacy and her waterman heritage. He possessed an unabashed love of history and devotion to his faith and family.

Born in Leonardtown, MD, Pete graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1954, completed degrees at Loyola College and University of Maryland, honing his love for the “King’s English” and philosophy. Extremely well read and classically educated, he could translate Latin and Greek and quoted Chaucer and Shakespeare at length. He served our country with the Coast Guard and protected Maryland resources working with the Department of the Environment.

Pete was a devout Catholic and longtime active member of Holy Angels Church, teaching Catechism and serving as lector. He took delight in his grandchildren; catching rockfish, hiking in the mountains and telling wonderful stories of old times. He had a passion for photography and his photos were featured in many historical publications. One of Pete’s unique characteristics was his ability to create incredible caricatures and cartoons on placemats and napkins while dining in restaurants. Wait staff were often so wowed that they took artwork home to frame and many restaurants display his talent.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: Chip Wigginton, Thomas Wigginton, Hunter Wigginton, Tom Love, Ben Wynkoop and Zach McKinney.

Please direct any contributions to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609, as their heroic efforts fulfilled his wish to pass away in his treasured home, St. Mary’s County, surrounded by family.