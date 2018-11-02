Gaylord “Tom” Lee Thomas, 92 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD on Friday, October 26, 2018. Gaylord was born on July 15, 1926 to the late George R. Thomas and the late Anna Marie Lee in Wendell, Idaho. Tom enjoyed spending time with family and fishing. He joined the U.S. Navy served 22 years and retired as AQC Chief. After the Navy, Tom worked as an Editor for the Department of the Navy.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his loving wife, Elizabeth V. Thomas in February of 2010; his daughter, Linda Carol Jensen, grandson Noel Cary Jensen, brother, Stanley Lee Thomas; sisters, Gloria Stratton and Roberta Brewer (Bobbi). Tom is survived by his son, George David Thomas and wife Anne Marie Thomas of Charlotte Hall, MD; grandchildren, Daniel Lee Jensen, Gary Thompson, Daniel Thomas, Sean Thomas; great grandchildren, Dallas Thompson, McKenna Thompson, Paxton Thomas and Lillie Thomas.

Family will receive friends for Tom’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Monday, November 5th from 12pm to 1pm with a Memorial Service at 1pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 2:30pm

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.