David Lee Fowler, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his home on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

David was born on February 27, 1948 to the late William H. Fowler and Kathryn L. Fowler in Washington, DC.

David served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971. He later worked as an Excavating Equipment Operator.

David enjoyed life, having traveled the rodeo circuit as a bull rider and a rodeo clown in his earlier adult years; he also enjoyed playing bluegrass music, golfing, and car racing. He loved riding his motorcycle and participating in charity motorcycle rides, and was a member of the All American Harley-Davidson Owner Chapter Club. He touched so many lives, always helping others, as he never knew a stranger.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Fowler.

David is survived by his wife, Pamela Lee Fowler; his brother, Dennis Fowler; his six children – Travis Fowler (Pegah Fowler, wife of Travis), Brandy Glenn (William Latham Glenn, husband of Brandy), Amy Adams (Russell Adams, husband of Amy), Holly Lumpkins, Justin Fowler, and Darren Lumpkins (Jennifer Lumpkins, wife of Darren); and 12 grandchildren – Brian, Kaylie, Nathan, William, Kathryn, Bradley, Jaylen, Andrew, Courtney, Dalton, Blake, and Mason. He is also a new great-grandfather, with the birth of Ava to granddaughter Kathryn, since the time of his passing.

The family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, November 2nd, from 5 PM to 8 PM, and the Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 3rd, at 11 AM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.