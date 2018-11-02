Robert “Frank” Rawlings, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 at his home in Mechanicsville, MD surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on November 28, 1944 in Prince Frederick, MD. He was raised in Calvert County and graduated in 1962 from Calvert High School.

Frank worked as a Procedure Writer at Calvert County Power Plant until his retirement in 2005. He spent many hours taking care of his yard and his house. He enjoyed camping and spending time at the beach. He was a great friend to many. His greatest joy was helping his children and spending time with his eight grandchildren Priscilla (Bobby), Bailey, Jolie (Dale), Aubrey, Bryson, Kaden, Ethan and Ariana, and his four great-grandchildren Lynnex, Karlee, Dane and Kameron.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Marilyn (Welch) Rawlings, his sons Robert F. (Bobby) Rawlings, Jr. (Susie), Christopher A. Rawlings (Christie) and Troy M. Rawlings (Lesley). He also leaves behind a sister Gloria Wood and a brother Greg Carroll. He was predeceased by a brother Floyd Rawlings, and sisters Rose Marie Pitcher and Dottie Kirby.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 4th, from 2-5 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral services will be Monday, November 5th at 11 am at Trinity Methodist Church, 90 Church Street Prince Frederick, MD 20678 with Pastor James E. Swecker. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.