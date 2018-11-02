Anne Washburn Payne departed this world 29 October 2018 after a three year battle with metastatic breast cancer. While cancer may have won the battle it never defeated her spirit or her love for family and friends. Anne was a loving mother and tolerant wife, an inspiration to her friends, a CPA and a world class Girl Scout.

Anne was preceded in death by her mother Beth Washburn. Anne is survived by her husband Barry, children Andrew and Abigail, father Mac Washburn, sister Debbie Allison, assorted nieces and nephews, a variety of in-laws and outlaws and her beloved cat Ringo.

Services will be held November 2, 2018 at Hughesville Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 followed by a memorial service at 1100. An additional memorial service will be held November 3, 2018 at New Hope Methodist Church in Rustburg, VA at 1100 followed by burial at Altavista Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a generous donation to Metavivors (www.metavivor.org) who fund research specifically on metastatic breast cancer.