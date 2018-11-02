Harold L. Willard, Sr., 83, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 28, 2018 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

Harold (affectionately known as Hal or Papaw) was born in Paoli, Indiana on April 6, 1935 to Albert L. Willard and Thelma F. Willard (Collier).

Hal was baptized into the faith on April 21, 1935, and confirmed on May 29, 1950. He graduated from Beaver Falls (PA) High School in 1953. He married Leahrae Bable on May 8, 1954. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and served his country for 22 years before retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer-O3, and was transferred to the Fleet Reserve in April of 1975. Hal was a Vietnam Service Metal, National Defense Service Metal, and a Meritorious Unit Commendation (2 Stars) recipient. After retirement he continued to work for a Government Contractor as a Tech Support/Facility Manager at Tracor, Inc. (now BAE Systems) until his permanent retirement in 1994.

He was active in many community organizations including, Lions Club, United States Power Squadron, and served as a Docent at the Old Jail in Leonardtown for the St. Mary’s County Historical Society. Hal was also a board member for the St. Mary’s County Planning and Zoning Commission.

Hal and Leahrae raised three boys, Harold Lee, Mark Erwin and Daryl Albert and traveled the world while serving his military career before receiving his orders here to Patuxent River. Hal was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, MD, serving such offices as President, Secretary and Property Board Manager among others.

Hal is survived by his wife, Leahrae Willard of Leonardtown, MD, and his sons Harold L. Willard, II (Becky) of Leonardtown, MD, Mark E. Willard (Kandi) of St. Gabriel, LA, and Daryl A. Willard (Chris) of Hazel Green, AL; his brothers John W. Willard (Debbie) of Daytona, FL and Joseph O. Willard (Shereen) of Leonardtown, MD; ten grandchildren: Niki, Harley, Sarah, Clay, Drew, Zachary, Garth, Tucker, Kayla and Chance; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by His father Albert L. Willard, his mother Thelma F. Willard (Collier), and his sister Celia J. McKim.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington Park, MD. Visitation will also be held at the church from 10-11am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.