Callaway Man Arrested for Robbery, Theft, Assault, and Destruction of Property

On October 26, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Cpl. Beishline of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a female victim regarding a robbery which occurred in the 20900 block of Point Lookout Road, in Callaway.

Investigation determined Larry Wayne Adkins Jr., 34 of Callaway, who is known to the victim, attacked the victim.

The victim advised Adkins is a recovering drug addict and had been unable to sleep for multiple days, and they had been arguing for the past several days

The victim was thrown to the ground, and punched several times with closed fists while she was curled up on the ground attempting to block his punches. While on the ground, Adkins forcibly removed rings the victim was wearing, as well as ripped a watch off the victim’s wrist, damaging the watch.

The victim texted a friend after the assault to help her and she was able to flee the residence.

Police spoke with Adkins who admitted there was a fight between the victim and himself but advised she attacked him. Police did not observe any injuries to Adkins consistent with an assault, and Adkins advised he had the watch and that it was at his parents’ house.

Adkins was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with robbery, theft, assault, and malicious destruction of property.

