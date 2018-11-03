VIDEO: Three Vehicle Crash in Great Mills Sends Two Patients to Trauma Center

On November 2, 2018, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road, and Cypress Way, in Great Mills, for a motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find three vehicles in the roadway with all vehicles having heavy front end damage, and all occupants out of the vehicles.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene, and two patients were transported to the Maryland State Police Aviation Command hanger by ambulance where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported both patients to area trauma centers.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

