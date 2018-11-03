34-Year-Old Missing Calvert Man Found Dead at Jefferson Patterson Park

On October 31, 2018 at approximately 4:16 p.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard Maryland for a report of a missing person.

Andrew Marshall Turner, a 34-year-old male, was working near the water when family members last heard from him.

Several units from the Maryland State Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene to assist in the search.

Trooper 7, DNR boats, and Calvert K-9 units attempted to locate Mr. Turner.

Divers from the Calvert County Special Operations Team preforming a grid search and located Turner deceased in the water at approximately 7:59 p.m.

No foul play is suspected in this case, however he was transported to the Baltimore Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.