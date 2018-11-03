Three Children Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lothian

On November 2, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel from Calvert, Anne Arundel & Prince George’s Counties responded to the area of Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with multiple subjects trapped

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved, with one vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with three pediatric trauma patients trapped.

Three pediatric patients were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 & U.S Park Police Eagle 1. The victims were reportedly a 4-year old and a 14-year old who are in serious, but not life-threatening condition and an 8-year old, who is in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

