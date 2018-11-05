Callaway Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Hollywood

On Monday, October 29, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Trooper R. Kaszubski, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to 24494 Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood, to assist other police officers on a welfare check.

Trooper First Class A. Oyler was on scene working as an advanced life support EMS staff member that evening and advised she had responded to the scene for a check the welfare of a female subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a 97 Honda Civic.

Police later identified the female subject as Jessica Lynne Gibson, 31, of Callaway.

Gibson was responsive upon arrival of EMS personnel, and was described as irate, uncooperative, and acting in a suspicious manner.

Gibson remained uncooperative and continued to cup her hands over her lap while Oyler spoke with her. Oyler identified herself as a Maryland State Trooper and Gibson became compliant.

Oyler observed a glass and metal smoking device located in Gibson’s lap.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy detained Gibson and requested further police assistance. Trooper Kaszubski responded to the scene and conducted a probable cause search Gibson’s vehicle. During the search police located several used metal, plastic, and glass smoking devices containing suspected crack cocaine residue, one small glass capsule containing suspected crack cocaine residue, and two metal spoons containing suspected crack cocaine.

Gibson admitted ownership of all drugs and drug paraphernalia located in the vehicle.

Gibson was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

