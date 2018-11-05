Callaway Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Hollywood

On Monday, October 29, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Trooper R. Kaszubski, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to 24494 Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood, to assist other police officers on a welfare check.
Trooper First Class A. Oyler was on scene working as an advanced life support EMS staff member that evening and advised she had responded to the scene for a check the welfare of a female subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a 97 Honda Civic.
Police later identified the female subject as Jessica Lynne Gibson, 31, of Callaway.
Gibson was responsive upon arrival of EMS personnel, and was described as irate, uncooperative, and acting in a suspicious manner.
Gibson remained uncooperative and continued to cup her hands over her lap while Oyler spoke with her. Oyler identified herself as a Maryland State Trooper and Gibson became compliant.
Oyler observed a glass and metal smoking device located in Gibson’s lap.
A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy detained Gibson and requested further police assistance. Trooper Kaszubski responded to the scene and conducted a probable cause search Gibson’s vehicle. During the search police located several used metal, plastic, and glass smoking devices containing suspected crack cocaine residue, one small glass capsule containing suspected crack cocaine residue, and two metal spoons containing suspected crack cocaine.
Gibson admitted ownership of all drugs and drug paraphernalia located in the vehicle.
Gibson was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Funny how SMNEWSNET selectively tailors stories to push specific messages. Perhaps they should stick to reporting the facts and not embellish these stories unless they’re going to take the time to do it with each and every story.
Wow
31 looking older then my 73yr old grandmother! Get help girl your to young for all that
Photos don’t lie. Drugs eat ya up
Now that’s a Fall from Grace…
Damn, why post her mug shot from 11yrs ago, the shade..
Holy Heck! She’s slowly dying, she’s withering away.
“Crack attack! The crack attack!!!”–Terry from Intervention
A walking Corpse. One year left, looking at the photos.
I believe that this young lady used to be a model. Heartbreaking what drugs will do to a person. I hope that she receives the assistance that she needs to overcome her addiction.
I see she fell for the old “blonds have more fun” fable. When will they learn its b.s., cooked up by the hair color products industry? Sad.
Oh gross…guess she’s not modeling anymore.
The face tells all.
No need to ask her anything.
How many strikes is this? 2 or 3?
WOW, That is rough!
31? Yikes. And people say drugs are bad for you.
She looks like trump with a wig on.nasty trash
WOW! Your child should be so proud! You put on a good front on social media! You really need to get help and leave the dope alone honey!!!
From dancing around at NOPI events to not saying “No to Drugs”
Very sad what the crack is doing to her.
Damn girl! You used to be super hot! Kids, leave drugs alone. Crack is whack!
What a difference a year makes…
Crack is whack!
She looks like crack smoked her. Sad!
Who says drugs are bad?
Her FB page shows a most beautiful young woman. Hope she can get the help she needs and get back to her old self. Her children need her.
so thats how she stay so thin.