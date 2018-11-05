Callaway Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Hollywood

November 4, 2018
Jessica Lynne Gibson, 31, of Callaway

On Monday, October 29, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Trooper R. Kaszubski, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to 24494 Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood, to assist other police officers on a welfare check.

Trooper First Class A. Oyler was on scene working as an advanced life support EMS staff member that evening and advised she had responded to the scene for a check the welfare of a female subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a 97 Honda Civic.

Police later identified the female subject as Jessica Lynne Gibson, 31, of Callaway.

Gibson was responsive upon arrival of EMS personnel, and was described as irate, uncooperative, and acting in a suspicious manner.

Gibson remained uncooperative and continued to cup her hands over her lap while Oyler spoke with her. Oyler identified herself as a Maryland State Trooper and Gibson became compliant.

Oyler observed a glass and metal smoking device located in Gibson’s lap.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy detained Gibson and requested further police assistance. Trooper Kaszubski responded to the scene and conducted a probable cause search Gibson’s vehicle. During the search police located several used metal, plastic, and glass smoking devices containing suspected crack cocaine residue, one small glass capsule containing suspected crack cocaine residue, and two metal spoons containing suspected crack cocaine.

Gibson admitted ownership of all drugs and drug paraphernalia located in the vehicle.

Gibson was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Booking Photo from July 2017

 

26 Responses to Callaway Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Hollywood

  1. Roger on November 4, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Funny how SMNEWSNET selectively tailors stories to push specific messages. Perhaps they should stick to reporting the facts and not embellish these stories unless they’re going to take the time to do it with each and every story.

    Reply
  2. Jenny on November 4, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Wow

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 4, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    31 looking older then my 73yr old grandmother! Get help girl your to young for all that

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 4, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Photos don’t lie. Drugs eat ya up

    Reply
  5. I know that on November 4, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Now that’s a Fall from Grace…

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on November 4, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Damn, why post her mug shot from 11yrs ago, the shade..

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on November 4, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Holy Heck! She’s slowly dying, she’s withering away.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on November 4, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    “Crack attack! The crack attack!!!”–Terry from Intervention

    Reply
  9. Old S.E. Dog on November 5, 2018 at 12:45 am

    A walking Corpse. One year left, looking at the photos.

    Reply
  10. KGrohl on November 5, 2018 at 2:45 am

    I believe that this young lady used to be a model. Heartbreaking what drugs will do to a person. I hope that she receives the assistance that she needs to overcome her addiction.

    Reply
  11. BrunettesRock! on November 5, 2018 at 5:46 am

    I see she fell for the old “blonds have more fun” fable. When will they learn its b.s., cooked up by the hair color products industry? Sad.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 5:52 am

    Oh gross…guess she’s not modeling anymore.

    Reply
  13. Keepin Score on November 5, 2018 at 5:58 am

    The face tells all.

    No need to ask her anything.

    How many strikes is this? 2 or 3?

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 6:39 am

    Oh Gross… Guess she’s not modeling anymore.

    Reply
  15. Jim on November 5, 2018 at 7:13 am

    WOW, That is rough!

    Reply
  16. Jeff Spicoli on November 5, 2018 at 7:13 am

    31? Yikes. And people say drugs are bad for you.

    Reply
  17. Jrock on November 5, 2018 at 7:26 am

    She looks like trump with a wig on.nasty trash

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 7:29 am

    WOW! Your child should be so proud! You put on a good front on social media! You really need to get help and leave the dope alone honey!!!

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 7:34 am

    From dancing around at NOPI events to not saying “No to Drugs”

    Reply
  20. anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Very sad what the crack is doing to her.

    Reply
  21. 7th district hick on November 5, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Damn girl! You used to be super hot! Kids, leave drugs alone. Crack is whack!

    Reply
  22. The Dude... on November 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    What a difference a year makes…

    Crack is whack!

    Reply
  23. Cocaine is a Helluva Drug on November 5, 2018 at 9:46 am

    She looks like crack smoked her. Sad!

    Reply
  24. Adam 12 on November 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Who says drugs are bad?

    Reply
  25. The Paperboy on November 5, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Her FB page shows a most beautiful young woman. Hope she can get the help she needs and get back to her old self. Her children need her.

    Reply
  26. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 11:31 am

    so thats how she stay so thin.

    Reply

